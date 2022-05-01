Illinois State Police issue 8 citations, 12 warnings during Utica roadside safety check

Eight citations and 12 written warnings were issued during a roadside safety check late April 15 through early morning April 16 at Route 178 and Dee Bennett Road in Utica.

Of those violations, seven were occupant restraint, six registration and two driver’s license offenses.

Roadside safety checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking DUI offenders off the streets. Alcohol and drug impairment factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.