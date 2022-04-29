Eyes on Enterprise: Tone’s Cones in Ottawa opens for season Saturday

Nevermind the weather, summer begins in Ottawa when Tone’s Cones opens for the season.

The ice cream shop at 523 W. Main St. is set to open Saturday, April 30. The business is encouraging all customers to enter the drive-thru from Fillmore Street.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.



