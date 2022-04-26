Streator High will perform ‘Wizard of Oz’

Streator High School students are inviting residents to join Dorothy Gale as she sets off to see the Wizard of Oz.

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Streator High School Auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.vancoevents.com/BDHJ

Rheagan Goluba will play Dorothy Gale; Emily Schaumberg will play Glinda Good Witch of the North; Luciana Guana will play an Emerald City guard; Lucas Fraga will play Hickory/Tin Woodsman (Alex Mahan as understudy); Lou Flores will play Hunk/Scarecrow; Madelyn Reum will play Zeke; Maggie Smith will play the Cowardly Lion; Mackenzie Freeman will play Miss Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West; Nick Adams will play Professor Chester Marvel/Wizard of Oz; Brendan Bradley will play Uncle Henry; Abby Fox will play Aunt Em; Garrett Luke will play Munchkin Coroner; Madelyn Reum will play Munchkin Mayor; Norah Sorensen will play Winkie General; Christian Gill will play Nikko; Lily Austin, Madelyn Reum and L. Smith will play trees/crows/girls chorus; Elizabeth Abbott will play Jitterbug; and Brittan Bradley and Natlie Hudson will play winkies.

Elizabeth Gonzalez, Natalie Hudson, Bissie Abbott, Bella Beardsley, Izabelle Dean, Kyleigh Essman, Kyla Love, Rylan Palko, Fred Riesler, Jazlene Urbano, Lailah Vaughn, Aaliyah Jackson and Maleaha Lanning also will join the ensemble cast as either munchkins or ozians.

Katie Monaghan will serve as the sound board operator, Charlee Bourell as light board operator, Ben Chavez as tech crew, Kenzie Bruce as stage manager, Kieran Cassady as hair and makeup, Lydia Schultz as hair and makeup, Ryan Orozco as turntable operator and Zoey Dearth as stage crew.

The performance is directed by Kim Freeman, student director is Kenzie Bruce, assistant director is Rob Tyne, music director is Wyatt Onsen and the performance is choreographed by Sophia Abbott. Deb Scudder painted, Greg Garbbs handled the set design and Paul Goluba served as a set builder.