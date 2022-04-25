Popovich Comedy Pet Theater scheduled to perform at Central School in Ottawa

Dogs and cats on stage, have you ever heard of such a thing?

Members of the Ottawa Concert Association are going to find out when Popovich Comedy Pet Theater comes 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, to Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Rd., Ottawa.

Hailed by the LA Times as “Best Family Attraction” and by People Magazine as “fantastic,” this unique collection of humans and animals is a family-oriented blend of the comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich and the talents of his furry co-stars.

There are more than 30 pets in the show, each one has been rescued from an animal shelter and is given a new leash on life. They love to perform their skills and stunts on stage. Dogs, cats and a goat are only part of the menagerie that travels with the Popovich Theater. They are safely and comfortably housed in a custom climate controlled truck and trailer rig, said concert organizers.

Popovich was a member in the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus and brings his circus talents along with several other human performers that all work together with the animal performers. Stunts, skits, costumes, set pieces, tricks, vignettes all combine to show how smart animals are and how important they can be in our lives.

Ticket information can be obtained by calling 815-228-6474.