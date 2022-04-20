Open Table UCC in Ottawa hosts May 6-7 plant sale

Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St., Ottawa, is hosting its May plant sale.

The in-person plant sale featuring organic vegetable, herb and flowers is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Certified organic and locally grown plants begin at $4 each.

For those who pre-ordered, orders can be picked up at the sale at church on the corner of Jackson and Columbus streets. No contact delivery of plants will be Friday, May 6 (afternoon/evening), and Saturday, May 7, (morning/early afternoon), in time for Mother’s Day.

All proceeds benefit Open Table United Church of Ottawa. Call 815-433-0771 or email office@opentableottawa.org for more information.