April 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesLocal Events

Open Table UCC in Ottawa hosts May 6-7 plant sale

Plants are locally grown, certified organic

By Shaw Local News Network

Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St., Ottawa, is hosting its May plant sale.

Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St., Ottawa, is hosting its May plant sale.

The in-person plant sale featuring organic vegetable, herb and flowers is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Certified organic and locally grown plants begin at $4 each.

For those who pre-ordered, orders can be picked up at the sale at church on the corner of Jackson and Columbus streets. No contact delivery of plants will be Friday, May 6 (afternoon/evening), and Saturday, May 7, (morning/early afternoon), in time for Mother’s Day.

All proceeds benefit Open Table United Church of Ottawa. Call 815-433-0771 or email office@opentableottawa.org for more information.