Midwest Rendezvous will come to Streator this summer

Streator’s Marilla Park will be the home of the 2022 Midwest Rendezvous.

The event is a pre-1840 living history event. Reenactments of the fur trade in North America between 1680-1840, as well as competitions and seminars, are scheduled to take place in the park from June 25 to July 2.

Streator Tourism Director Ed Brozak told the City Council on Tuesday about 50 to 100 campers will stay that last week of June at Marilla Park, traveling from all across the Midwest.

The City Council will need to approve a permit for the campers to stay in Marilla Park. Brozak said the non-profit group will clean up after itself. The council agreed in consensus Tuesday to approve the matter once it came forward in an official capacity.

Brozak said the Midwest Rendezvous should not only bring those participating, but also visitors from Central Illinois interested in the travelers and their seminars.