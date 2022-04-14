April 14, 2022
Shaw Local
La Salle, Bureau counties families attend Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow program

25 members attended 43rd annual program

By Shaw Local News Network
Anna Schmidt, of La Salle County (center), with Steve Koeller (left) and Steve Stallman (right) of the IAA Board of Directors. (Photo provided by La Salle County Farm Bureau)

Illinois Farm Bureau created Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow, an agricultural leadership development program designed to give participants a head start on tackling leadership responsibilities.

Twenty-five IFB members representing 17 counties have completed the 43rd ALOT program. Anna Schmidt represented La Salle County. Bureau County was represented by Rachel Berry and Luke Shultz.

The 2022 ALOT sessions were at Starved Rock, Springfield, DeKalb, Bloomington and via Zoom. To date, more than 1,200 participants have graduated from the program.

The eight-week training program allows participants to study and develop leadership skills in the areas of communication, political process, agricultural economics and global issues. The 2023 ALOT program will be in Central Illinois.