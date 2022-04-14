La Salle, Bureau counties families attend Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow program

Illinois Farm Bureau created Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow, an agricultural leadership development program designed to give participants a head start on tackling leadership responsibilities.

Twenty-five IFB members representing 17 counties have completed the 43rd ALOT program. Anna Schmidt represented La Salle County. Bureau County was represented by Rachel Berry and Luke Shultz.

The 2022 ALOT sessions were at Starved Rock, Springfield, DeKalb, Bloomington and via Zoom. To date, more than 1,200 participants have graduated from the program.

The eight-week training program allows participants to study and develop leadership skills in the areas of communication, political process, agricultural economics and global issues. The 2023 ALOT program will be in Central Illinois.