National Telecommunicators Week proclaimed April 10-16 in La Salle County

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss is bringing attention to National Telecommunicators Week from April 10-16.

The week has been designated as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and recognized nationally by proclamations by several government entities.

Diss passed along the proclamation, which was accepted by the La Salle County Board.

In his proclamation, Diss said public safety telecommunicators are the single vital link for police officers, firefighters and paramedics by monitoring activities through radio and other resources.

These telecommunicators have exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism as they have apprehended criminals, suppressed fires and helped treat patients, among other vital activities, Diss said.

“We have some amazing dispatchers that answer your 911 calls and get help to you right away,” the sheriff’s office posted to its Facebook page. “Our dispatchers are our first responders. We can’t thank each and every one enough for always being there not just for our community but also for being the life line for all our deputies.”