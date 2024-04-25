Shooting under investigation in Streator

Streator police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting, after a resident followed a group of three males in his personal vehicle, Streator police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Police said the disturbance began around 9:41 p.m. in the 500 block of South Illinois Street and traveled to the area of the Southside Diamonds after a resident observed the group standing by his garage and followed them in his vehicle.

Two shots were fired at the resident, striking his vehicle, and officers recovered two bullet casings, police said.

“We would like to remind all residents that it isn’t wise to pursue anyone, especially a group of people, who haven’t attacked or threatened you,” Streator police said in the post, recommending residents report behavior they think is suspicious. “However, if you choose to pursue people directly either on foot or by car, you may quickly find yourself on the receiving end of violence.”

The investigation is ongoing.