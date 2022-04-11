Livingston County Health Department is scheduling sports physicals, immunizations

The Livingston County Health Department is scheduling 2022 school and sports physicals and immunizations.

All appointments are scheduled with an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15, 22, and 29, with more dates to be added as needed. Because of additional testing requirements, the health department will not be able to accommodate appointments for students who have had COVID-19 in the past six months. Charges will be billed to private insurance or Medicaid when available. A basic fee will be charged at the time of service to those without insurance.

The health department is located at 310 E Torrance Ave, Pontiac. Call 815-844-7174 to reserve an appointment.