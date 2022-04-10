5 teens taken to Ottawa hospital for evaluation following single-vehicle crash

Five teenagers were taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa following a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night on Dayton Road, northeast of Ottawa.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. The crash involved a 16-year-old male driver, two 16-year-old boys and two 16-year-old girls as passengers, deputies said.

All of them were taken to the hospital for evaluation by Ottawa Ambulance.

The 16-year-old driver was cited on complaints of violation of graduate licenses and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The crash remains under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.