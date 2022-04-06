Ottawa OB/GYN Dr. Vyas will retire at end of April

Dr. Harshavadan Vyas, obstetrician/gynecologist, will retire after practicing medicine in Ottawa for the past 32 years.

His last day seeing patients in the office will be April 30.

“I appreciate the trust patients have shown in allowing me to provide for their medical needs and am grateeful for the opportunity to have served as their physician,” said Vyas, who has delivered more than 6,700 babies since opening his private practice in Ottawa in 1990. “While I will truly miss my patients and their families, I am looking forward to spending more time with mine.”

In a letter sent to patients Vyas expressed his highest priority is the continuation of his patients’ medical care. He said after consideration, he decided to transition his practice to Morris Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, a group of six experienced OB/GYNs, with Dr. Douglas Toussaint and Dr. Victoria Ochoa seeing patients in the Ottawa office at 1300 Starfire Drive.

“I have known Dr. Toussaint for over 20 years, and he is an excellent physician,” Vyas said. “In years past, we occasionally covered for each other and have even assisted each other in surgery. I am confident my patients will be in good hands with Dr. Toussaint and his partners.”

After April 30, patient medical records from Dr. Vyas’s practice will be with the Morris Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology practice.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Dr. Vyas for many years and have always respected his extraordinary devotion to his practice,” Toussaint said. “It’s not surprising that he wants to ensure a smooth transition for his patients. My colleagues and I are committed to providing his patients the same level of service and care that they are accustom to receiving.”



