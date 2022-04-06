Ottawa Art League artists will be featured at NCI ARTworks reception

NCI ARTworks will host 30 local artists of the Ottawa Art League at a mega-opening reception 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Westclox building, 408 Fifth St., Peru. It is free and open to the public.

The work of 30 local artists will be on exhibit and available for purchase at the NCI ARTworks Gallery beginning Friday. Ranging from woodworkers to watercolorists and fabric artists to metal, glass and ceramic sculptors, the work of Ottawa Art League artists from La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties will be showcased at the gallery and available for purchase on the night of the opening reception or by appointment-only thereafter.

The artists include: Adrienne Pike, April Denham, Barb McLaughlin, Carol Crane, Edna Olson, Frank Kobilsek, Halle Fransen, Helen Krieger, Jacqueline Hughes, Jay Reed, Kate Batkiewicz, Kathy Soto, Kimberly Gorges, Larisa Sarver, Linda Annen, Linda Zeil, Lisa Sons, Lorena Malm, Mary Kay Specht, Nancy Nieslawski, Pam Hansen, Pat Rudzinski, Paula Guttilla, Richard and Phyllis Natanek, Reanna Pelszynski, Rebecca Reed, Rebecca Simpson, Robert Holmes, Rosa Grob and Sharon Danielson.

For a complete biography of the artists whose works will be on exhibit, go to www.nciartworks.com. This is the first time so many talented artists — many of whom are award-winning artists — have been in the same gallery at the same time exhibiting their work.

The Ottawa Art League is a non-profit organization that encourages art in the Illinois Valley. The group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the lower level of the 807 building (Jeremiah Joe Coffee) on La Salle Street in downtown Ottawa. Programs encourage members to grow their art skills. Membership is not necessary to attend meetings.

The Ottawa Art League also hosts a fine art show in Washington Square in Ottawa during the first weekend in August. Go to www.ottawaartleague.org for more information.