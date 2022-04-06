Ottawa American Legion will sponsor boys, girls to attend summer programs at EIU

The American Legion will be sponsoring boys and girls state programs this summer.

Candidates are desired to attend the boys state program, June 11-17, for juniors and seniors, or girls state program, June 19-25, juniors only, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Sponsored since 1935 by the American Legion, Ottawa Post 33 and Auxiliary Unit 33 will pay the $300 scholarship and $100 bus fee for each student. There may be a limited number of sponsorships, based on response.

This is a participatory program in which students become part of the operation of local, county and state government. They learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of these government units. Operated by students elected to various offices, these activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, band, chorus and recreational programs.

This program also is a plus opportunity for those wishing to attend a military academy.

Contact your high school counselors for registration procedures, or at Post 33: Ray 815-343-0840 for boys or Jean 815-326-1241 for girls. For more information, go to https://www.legion.org/boysnation/about