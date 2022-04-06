La Salle County will host free e-recycling event, taking up to 2 TVs

La Salle County residents will have the opportunity to unload a maximum of two unwanted televisions during a free electronics recycling event 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.

Other electronic items will be collected as well.

Pre-registration is required. Residents can go online to https://lasallecounty.as.me/ or call 815-630-4308 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or between 8 a.m. and noon Friday.

The event is limited to La Salle County residents only and two televisions per vehicle. Registration is not open to businesses and oversized loads may be turned away.

For questions not regarding registration, call the La Salle County Land Use Department at 815-434-8666.

A full list of accepted / not accepted items may be found at https://lasallecounty.org/environmental-services-and-land-use/

Accepted items include cable and satellite receivers, cameras, cash registers and credit card readers, cellphones and accessories, chargers, circuit boards, computer servers, computers and computer parts, copiers/printers/scanners/fax machines/typewriters, DVD/VHS players, external drives, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, ink and toner cartridges, laptops/tablets/ereaders, mice and keyboards, microwaves, monitors of all types, mp3/iPods/etc., networking equipment, modems, switches, routers, hubs, phones and telecom equipment, projectors, rechargeable batteries: lithium ion, Ni-Cd, lead acid, Ni-Mh, steroes/radios/speakers, television of all types, uninterrupted power supplies, video game consoles, wire, cables and Christmas lights.

Not accepted items include loose alkaline batteries (accepted while contained in electronic devices), liquid containing items, freon containing items (AC units, dehumidifiers), white goods (refrigerators, freezers), thermostats and light bulbs.