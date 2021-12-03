Trailer released on Starved Rock murders documentary

A trailer has been released about the forthcoming documentary about the 1960 murders at Starved Rock State Park.

As previously reported, “The Murders at Starved Rock” will air Dec. 14 and 15 on HBO. The trailer can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/UVZL2pAnaZU.

The documentary is said to be a sprawling analysis of the murders of three suburban Chicago women and its lengthy aftermath, which has extended in 2021. A Dec. 9 conference was set for packaging and labeling of aged evidence to be transferred to a private lab for forensic analysis.

The petitioner, Chester Weger, hopes the evidence will corroborate his longstanding protests of innocence. He initially confessed to killing three women but recanted. He was sentenced to life in prison and paroled in 2019 after nearly six decades in custody.