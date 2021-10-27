Documents: Full ruling to re-examine evidence in Starved Rock murder case

Some aged evidence from the Starved Rock murders case can go to the crime lab, a La Salle County judge ruled Tuesday.

Lawyers for Chester Weger, who was paroled in 2019 after serving six decades for murder, asked to have select pieces of evidence submitted for fresh testing. They later refined the petitions to get nine exhibits submitted for tests not available in 1960, when Weger was convicted.

La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz gave the OK for eight exhibits to be reexamined. Here is the full ruling: