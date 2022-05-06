Woodland High School hosts honors night

Woodland High School hosted its annual honor’s night Wednesday.
Many students were honored for their hard work and dedication to academics, their character and their extracurricular activities. Along with academic awards, many students received monetary scholarships to help finance their post-secondary education.
Following is a list of some of the awards and scholarships Woodland High School students received.
Presidential Education Award
Freshman: Kyle Bliss, Connor Decker, Aubrey DeMoss, Ella Derossett, Connor Dodge, Malayna Pitte, Nicholas Plesko, Aydan Radke, Zandar Radke, Claire Sass, AV Weidert.
Sophomores: Abby Calderon, Kaiden Connor, Nancy Duran, Emma Highland, Tucker Hill, Dylan Jenkins, Cloee Johnston, Lanee Lucas, Jonathan Moore, Max Porter, Elizabeth Schultz, Shae Simons.
Juniors: Kaleigh Benner, Colin Benstine, Clara Downey, Lacee Essman, Carter Ewing, Tori Jacobs, Elizabeth Johnson, Rylan Knott, Jaysen McMenamin, Alexander Pennell, Jaxen Reinmann, Carter Ruff, Mason Sterling, Haven Stover, Shay Wilcoxen, Mya Wulzen.
Seniors: Brynna Beutke, Keegan Boldt, Michelle Dobson, Benjamin DuMais, Jena Easton, Emily Johnson, Abigail Kimber, Kyle Kuntz, Logan Lucas, Megan McMenamin, Glen Ruff, Carl Sass, Carsyn Stipp, Ella Sibert, Elexis Struble.
Sons of the American Revolution Award: Glen Ruff
Robert G. Appel Citizenship Award: Abigail Kimber
Kiwanis Character Award: Elexis Struble
Athlete of the Year: Glen Ruff and Ella Sibert
Scholarships
Chesbro/Cushman/Kyser Scholarship: Glen Ruff
Livingston County Farm Bureau: Brynna Beutke
Woodland Education Association Scholarship: Brynna Beutke and Kayleigh Osterdock
Orville and Maralee Mounce Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Kimber
Kiwanis Service to Learn (Dave Goerne) Scholarship: Carsyn Stipp and Kayleigh Osterdock
Chapter IC of the PEO Sisterhood Scholarship: Kayleigh Osterdock
Vactor Manufacturing: Keegan Boldt
Streator Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Glen Ruff
Streator Leading Ladies: Brynna Beutke
Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship: Carsyn Stipp
Woodland Education Foundation Scholarship: Logan Lucas, Glen Ruff, and Carsyn Stipp
Jerry Daugherity Memorial Scholarship: Kayleigh Osterdock
Laverne Dethenbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Ben Dumais and Brynna Beutke
Martell Family Scholarship: Daniel Miramontes
AARP Scholarship: Delana Essman
Woodland High School Scholarship: Logan Lucas
Edith Dady Memorial Scholarship: Brynna Beutke, Kayleigh Osterdock and Carsyn Stipp
Ryan Zavada Scholarship: Hannah Benton and Abigail Kimber
National Honor Society National Scholarship: Brynna Beutke
Streator Community Credit Union: Abigail Kimber
Streator Scholastic Bowl Scholarship: Benjamin DuMais