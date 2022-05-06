Woodland High School hosts honors night

Woodland High School hosted its annual honor’s night Wednesday.

Many students were honored for their hard work and dedication to academics, their character and their extracurricular activities. Along with academic awards, many students received monetary scholarships to help finance their post-secondary education.

Following is a list of some of the awards and scholarships Woodland High School students received.

Presidential Education Award

Freshman: Kyle Bliss, Connor Decker, Aubrey DeMoss, Ella Derossett, Connor Dodge, Malayna Pitte, Nicholas Plesko, Aydan Radke, Zandar Radke, Claire Sass, AV Weidert.

Sophomores: Abby Calderon, Kaiden Connor, Nancy Duran, Emma Highland, Tucker Hill, Dylan Jenkins, Cloee Johnston, Lanee Lucas, Jonathan Moore, Max Porter, Elizabeth Schultz, Shae Simons.

Juniors: Kaleigh Benner, Colin Benstine, Clara Downey, Lacee Essman, Carter Ewing, Tori Jacobs, Elizabeth Johnson, Rylan Knott, Jaysen McMenamin, Alexander Pennell, Jaxen Reinmann, Carter Ruff, Mason Sterling, Haven Stover, Shay Wilcoxen, Mya Wulzen.

Seniors: Brynna Beutke, Keegan Boldt, Michelle Dobson, Benjamin DuMais, Jena Easton, Emily Johnson, Abigail Kimber, Kyle Kuntz, Logan Lucas, Megan McMenamin, Glen Ruff, Carl Sass, Carsyn Stipp, Ella Sibert, Elexis Struble.

Sons of the American Revolution Award: Glen Ruff

Robert G. Appel Citizenship Award: Abigail Kimber

Kiwanis Character Award: Elexis Struble

Athlete of the Year: Glen Ruff and Ella Sibert

Scholarships

Chesbro/Cushman/Kyser Scholarship: Glen Ruff

Livingston County Farm Bureau: Brynna Beutke

Woodland Education Association Scholarship: Brynna Beutke and Kayleigh Osterdock

Orville and Maralee Mounce Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Kimber

Kiwanis Service to Learn (Dave Goerne) Scholarship: Carsyn Stipp and Kayleigh Osterdock

Chapter IC of the PEO Sisterhood Scholarship: Kayleigh Osterdock

Vactor Manufacturing: Keegan Boldt

Streator Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Glen Ruff

Streator Leading Ladies: Brynna Beutke

Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship: Carsyn Stipp

Woodland Education Foundation Scholarship: Logan Lucas, Glen Ruff, and Carsyn Stipp

Jerry Daugherity Memorial Scholarship: Kayleigh Osterdock

Laverne Dethenbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Ben Dumais and Brynna Beutke

Martell Family Scholarship: Daniel Miramontes

AARP Scholarship: Delana Essman

Woodland High School Scholarship: Logan Lucas

Edith Dady Memorial Scholarship: Brynna Beutke, Kayleigh Osterdock and Carsyn Stipp

Ryan Zavada Scholarship: Hannah Benton and Abigail Kimber

National Honor Society National Scholarship: Brynna Beutke

Streator Community Credit Union: Abigail Kimber

Streator Scholastic Bowl Scholarship: Benjamin DuMais



