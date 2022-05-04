IVCC will host 56th annual commencement May 14

About 200 graduates are expected to participate in Illinois Valley Community College’s 56th annual commencement at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the college gymnasium.

IVCC alumnus Dr. Holly Novak will deliver the keynote address. A 1974 graduate, Novak specializes in heart disease prevention and women’s health at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care in Springfield.

Novak is also one of the most significant donors in IVCC’s 98-year history and is a member of the IVCC Foundation’s 21st Century Scholars Society.

Also at commencement:

Ty Perin, a native of Hudson, Mich., will read his winning Paul Simon Student Essay;

President Jerry Corcoran will welcome graduates and confer certificates and degrees;

Vice President for Academic Affairs Gary Roberts will present the Class of 2022;

Board chair Everett Solon will introduce trustees;

2021-22 student trustee Madison Miranda, of DePue, will present the invocation; and

2022-23 student trustee Austin Dille, of Ottawa, will present the benediction.

Overflow seating will be available for guests in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

“Although Gov. Pritzker’s vaccine/test mandate has been extended through May 28, we are delighted to again host an in-person ceremony,” Corcoran said.