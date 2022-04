Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for March.

The students are: kindergartners Alena G. Gracelynn M., and Thea H.; first graders Genavieve R., Jacob D. and Taylor R.; second graders Breyden O., Ryan H., and Fernando A.; third graders Amaris N., Kinley C., Hayden O. and Casey C.; and fourth graders Graceson V., Heaven Lee F., Gunner K. and Quinn H.

Jefferson Elementary students were named Champions of the Charter for March 2022. (Photo provided by Jefferson Elementary)