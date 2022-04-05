IVCC Ottawa Center collects food, supplies for Ukrainians

Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center acted quickly to secure donations following an appeal for the people of Ukraine this week.

“We received a request from a church in Morris collecting toiletries, medical supplies and shelf-stable food for the people of Ukraine,” said Joanne Kammerer, treasurer of Christ Episcopal Church. “As a small church tasked with a tall order, I reached out to Ottawa Center counselor Valery Calvetti in hopes they would be able to help us.”

Ottawa Center responded.

Donations pile up at Christ Episcopal Church in Ottawa. (Photo provided by IVCC)

“I sent a few texts to students, employees, faculty, retired faculty and community partners,” Calvetti said. “Donations literally poured in. With the logistics company departing the little Ukrainian Village in Chicago soon, we had just a few days to gather supplies. The spirit of generosity and response of the community was amazing.

“So many people and organizations contributed including the employees of La Salle County Health Department — to students in our Tai Chi class. The pace of donations was so rapid I couldn’t track or thank them fast enough for their kindness.”

Assisted by students from the Regional Office of Education high school completion program, Ottawa Center personnel recently loaded donations into vehicles destined for Ukrainian Village and ultimately the people of war-ravaged Ukraine.