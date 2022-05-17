Ottawa man arrested after police said he sold LSD to agents

A 25-year-old Ottawa man was arrested Monday after police said he sold LSD to drug agents.
Peter G. Tomaras was arrested 9:25 a.m. in the area of 4000 Veterans Drive in Ottawa. He was wanted on a warrant charging him with unlawful delivery of LSD, after police said he delivered a Class X amount of purported LSD to Tri-County Drug Enforcement agents.
The arrest, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department and the La Salle County State Attorney’s Office, is directly related to illegal narcotics trafficking in the Ottawa area, police said.
Tomaras is being held at the La Salle County Jail on $750,000 bond — with 10% to apply.