Streator woman arrested on armed violence charge

A 24-year-old Streator woman was arrested Thursday on a charge of armed violence.

Aymee L. Wilinski was picked up Thursday on the La Salle County warrant charging her with armed violence, a Class X felony carrying 6-30 years, and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (a Class 3 felony carrying 2-5 years), La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the arrest.

The warrant was issued following a March investigation into allegations Wilinski possessed a 9-mm handgun while in possession of purported cannabis (30-500 grams) during a traffic stop. Another handgun was also recovered from the vehicle during the stop. Bond was set at $750,000.