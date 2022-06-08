Safe Journeys to host fundraiser children’s run June 25 in Streator

Safe Journeys (formerly known as ADV & SAS) is hosting its first Color Run for children ages 5 to 14 on Saturday, June 25, at Twister Hill Park on Broadway Street, just west of North Bloomington Street in Streator.

The event fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt, water and a snack. Parents of participants are encouraged to register early; race T-shirts are not guaranteed if registering the day of the event.

All proceeds will support survivors of domestic and sexual violence. This family friendly event will also be visited by some Star Wars characters. Register online at https://www.raceentry.com/races/annual-color-run/2022/register. For questions, contact Melissa, the race director, at melissae@safejourneysillinois.org or by phone at 815-672-2353.