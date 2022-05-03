Eyes on Enterprise: Tropical Sno reopen in Ottawa, Streator; Utica hosts grand opening

Tropical Sno Two Rivers, which sells flavored shaved ice and ice cream, recently reopened in Ottawa at its two locations, 302 E. Joliet St. and 1002 1st Avenue.

Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hours are dependent on weather. Customers are advised to check their Facebook page for closures.

Starved Rock Tropical Sno, is hosting a grand opening Saturday at 703 S. Clark St., the parking lot of Stonehead Leather. For more information, search for Starved Rock Tropical Sno on Facebook.

Tropical Sno Streator, 801 W. Main St., also opens for the season Saturday. Opening day hours are 2 to 8 p.m.

Regular hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Ottawa riverfront bar and grill set to open for season

Dockside Bar and Grill, 1001 E. Main St., Ottawa, is set to reopen May 11 for the warmer months.

Dockside is in the process of booking bands for Saturdays and Sundays this summer.

For more information, search for Dockside Bar and Grill on Facebook or Instagram.

Marseilles greenhouse opens for season

Ganz Greenhouse, 1030 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, recently opened for the spring.

The greenhouse sells annuals, perennials and vegetables and has been in the process of building a new hoop house.

Hours are 9 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.