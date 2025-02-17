Peru barber retires after 50 years in business

After about five decades in business, Dave Waldorf is retiring.

Waldorf operated the Waldorf Hair Company, 1110 Peoria St., Peru. He thanked his clients for their support over the years.

The business was sold and will reopen under new owners and a new name. Details have not been announced.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.