February 17, 2025
Shaw Local
Peru barber retires after 50 years in business

Business to reopen under new owners

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
Dave Waldorf is retiring. He operated the Waldorf Hair Company, 1110 Peoria St. He thanked his clients for their support over the years.

After about five decades in business, Dave Waldorf is retiring.

Waldorf operated the Waldorf Hair Company, 1110 Peoria St., Peru. He thanked his clients for their support over the years.

The business was sold and will reopen under new owners and a new name. Details have not been announced.

