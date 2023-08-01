OSF to host blood drives in Ottawa, Streator

OSF HealthCare St. Elizabeth Medical, 1100 E. Norris Dr., Ottawa will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in meeting room 1. ImpactLife also will be at OSF Center for Health, 111 Spring St., Streator from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, in the Community Education space.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF St. Elizabeth, the Center for Health and other regional hospitals. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations often are used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All individuals ages 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. For more information, call ImpactLife, visit the website or download the app.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.