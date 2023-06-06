Search continues for missing Joliet man last seen in Streator

The disappearance of a Joliet man reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12 is still under investigation, according to police.
Amos D. Morgan, 63, was last seen in the Streator area May 10. His vehicle was in the Otter Creek Township area at about 6 p.m. on May 25.
La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Investigator Josh McGrath said there were no updates on the case, but the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department is coordinating searches with La Salle County Emergency Management Agency.
On May 22, Morgan was put into The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) by the Joliet Police Department, incorrectly.
McGrath said Morgan was last seen driving a tan 2005 Chevy Trailblazer. The vehicle was observed in a photograph in Ottawa at 5:12 a.m. on May 10.
The Joliet Police Department has not responded for comment.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morgan, contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.