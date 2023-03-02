LaHood makes initial remarks to House select committee on China

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, Republican from the 16th District, said “Republicans and Democrats working together” to bring to light China’s global market manipulation is what that nation’s leadership fears most.

Those were part of LaHood’s opening remarks to the House select committee on the Chinese Community Party which met Tuesday evening.

“What the CCP fears most is Republicans and Democrats working together to expose their malign activities,” said LaHood. “Over the last two years, I’ve been fortunate enough to serve on the Intelligence Committee. It’s become more clear to me than ever that China has a plan to replace the United States. They’re working at it every day to replace us economically, technologically, militarily, and diplomatically.”

LaHood also brought up concerns about ways China has aligned itself with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He also called on U.S. leadership in trade in the Indo-Pacific region.

The committee has 13 Republicans, including chairman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, and 11 Democrats. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois’ 8th District is the ranking Democrat.