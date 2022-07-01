Ottawa police ask spectators to help with traffic flow for July 4 fireworks

Ottawa police will help manage traffic Monday, July 4, at control signals north and south of Veterans Memorial Bridge for the city’s fireworks display.

They are encouraging residents, however, to stay on their side of the Illinois River, if possible, to alleviate traffic.

Fireworks reflect on the Fox River in downtown Ottawa during the 2019 Independence Day show. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The bridge will remain one lane of travel in either direction because of the construction. An increased amount of vehicle traffic, along with large crowds of pedestrians are expected downtown, near Ottawa High School and at Allen Park, are expected to cause delays in travel. Officers will attempt to relieve as much traffic congestion as possible in a timely fashion but will be focused on the safe passage of pedestrians.

To facilitate better traffic flow, Ottawa police will send vehicle traffic exiting Allen Park westbound only onto Hitt Street where motorists should use 4-H or Fosse Road to get back to Route 23.

Traffic exiting the student lot at Ottawa High School will use the Orleans Street exit only and will be directed eastbound onto East Main Street where motorists should use Green Street to Norris Drive if needed to get back to Route 23.

As traffic and pedestrian congestion eases, the alternate routes will be removed.

If at all possible, police are encouraging to remain on the southside, whereas utilizing Allen Park, if coming from the south; and the northside, whereas utilizing Ottawa High School, if coming from the north. This will assist in reducing the amount of vehicle traffic merging into the one lane of traffic crossing back over the bridge at the conclusion of the fireworks display.

Spectators at Ottawa High School are permitted only in the north football bleacher seating area. No spectators are allowed on the track, football field, south bleacher seating, or levee.

The north staff parking lot and the east student parking lot will be available for parking. Use only the designated parking spaces available. The west staff parking lot will be closed for public parking and utilized by fire/EMS/police services as well as the construction equipment that will remain on site.