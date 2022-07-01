Ottawa motorist identified from vehicle driven into Illinois River at Allen Park

The motorist who died after fleeing police and driving into the Illinois River at Ottawa late Wednesday has been identified as Tyson D. Carson, 20, of Ottawa.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office released Carson’s name Friday and said an autopsy was completed Thursday, though results are pending.

As previously reported, Ottawa police attempted to stop the vehicle at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Norris Drive and Canal Street. As the officer turned on his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, it immediately fled, police said. The vehicle continued south on La Salle Street and over Veterans Memorial Bridge. The vehicle continued to Allen Park “where it drove over the bank and straight into the Illinois River.”

“The Ottawa Fire Department along with several rescue teams including dive teams were called immediately to assist,” said Police Chief Brent Roalson. “Upon locating the submerged vehicle, the driver was located by the rescue personnel still inside the vehicle.”

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office pronounced Carson dead at the scene. No one else was inside. The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.