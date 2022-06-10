Adam Kinzinger calls first Jan. 6 primetime hearing ‘a truth bullseye’

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said the negative reaction from some Republicans proves Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing “was a truth bullseye.”

The primetime hearing included former President Donald Trump’s allies acknowledging his lies, among other revelations.

Kinzinger, R-Channahon, is one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 panel, joining Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. Kinzinger did not speak during Thursday’s hearing.

“Tough to fight against truth,” Kinzinger wrote on his Twitter account, labeling them quick thoughts in three parts. “ ... Keep watching as we drill deeper and develop this. Our democracy is not safe yet, and you need to see why.”

Kinzinger said the GOP tried to damage the committee’s credibility heading into the hearing.

“From ‘Hollywood production’ to the boring ‘partisan witch-hunt,’ " Kinzinger said. “Both not true, both deemed laughable now.

“Watching the video last night of the capitol attack I had a moment when I literally laughed while the video was playing. Why? Because the comment from Rep. (Andrew) Clyde (R-Georgia) about this being a ‘tourist visit’ was so bad, and it popped in my head. Even though I know the facts I’m still amazed every time I see everything laid out.”

The committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews with people connected to the siege and collected more than 140,000 documents. They will use that evidence over the course of seven hearings this month to show how the attack was coordinated by some of the rioters in the violent mob that broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — and how Trump’s efforts started it all.

Kinzinger has said the committee’s findings will set the tone for how the next generation talks about Jan. 6, learns about it and remembers it.

