Bureau County drug suspect held on $2 million after cocaine seizure

A rural Bureau County man is being held on $2 million after drug agents seized more than 15 grams of purported cocaine during a controlled buy, drug agents said in a Wednesday press release.

Jesus J. Lopez, 28, of Kasbeer, was picked up on a warrant Tuesday charging him with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (15-100 grams of cocaine), a Class X felony carrying 6-30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Lopez was picked up by agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team along with members of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department. He will be transferred from the Bureau County Jail to the La Salle County Jail.

The arrest warrant was obtained with the assistance of the La Salle County State Attorney’s Office following a months-long investigation of narcotics activity in the La Salle-Peru area.

“Tri-DENT is working closely with our state’s attorneys and law enforcement partners, as we continue our committed efforts in reducing the illegal narcotics being distributed in our local communities,” Commander Josh Boedigheimer said in the press release.



