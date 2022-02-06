Starved Rock murders evidence case moved to April 18

A private lab isn’t finished yet analyzing evidence from the Starved Rock murders case, so a Tuesday hearing for parolee Chester Weger has been moved to April 18.

Weger attorney Andy Hale said Saturday the lab analysis still is pending so attorneys agreed to continue the scheduled Feb. 8 hearing an additional 10 weeks.

“The testing should be completed shortly before then, hopefully,” Hale said.

Weger, who turns 83 next month, maintains he is innocent of bludgeoning death three women in 1960 at Starved Rock State Park. He succeeded late last year in persuading a judge to send pieces of evidence to a private lab for tests not available when he stood trial.

The exhibits in question include cigarette butts, hairs and pieces of string collected at various spots at the crime scene.

Weger was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but then paroled in 2019. He and his lawyers have spent most of the past three years trying to get exhibits reanalyzed in hopes of reversing his guilty verdict.