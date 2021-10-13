La Salle County sheriff: Dive team came up with no new clues in Jelani Day investigation

Divers recently scoured the Illinois River where Jelani Day’s body was recovered, but turned up no new evidence.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Wednesday stating the investigation into Day’s disappearance and death continues and “the multi-jurisdictional unit members meet and continue to follow up on the case daily.”

“Investigators are reviewing hundreds of hours of security video,” Sheriff Adam Diss said in the release. “A search of the Illinois River by the Plainfield Fire Department Dive Team was conducted to look for any items pertaining to the case, but produced negative results.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to call 815-433-2161 is they have any tips or information that might assist investigators.

The Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Unit consists of members from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, La Salle County Coroner’s Office, the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit and police departments from Peru, La Salle and Bloomington.

Day, 25, an Illinois State University graduate student, was identified as the body found dead Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25, was identified through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison. Day’s vehicle was found Aug. 26 concealed in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru. Other items such as his wallet and an ISU lanyard also have been reported found in the La Salle-Peru area.