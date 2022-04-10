Softball: Ryleigh Stehl’s homer powers Ottawa to split in Rock Falls triangular

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls softball team held a 2-1 lead after three innings Saturday afternoon, but faltered late, conceding a pair of runs on fourth-inning errors and a two-run home run in the seventh to Ottawa senior infielder Ryleigh Stehl in a 6-4 loss at home.
The Pirates took control in the top of the first inning when sophomore outfielder Kendall Lowery flew a double to right field, then scored on a line-drive single from senior catcher Zoe Harris.
Rock Falls battled back soon after, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second, giving the Rockets their first and only lead of the game at 2-1.
“I thought McKenzie Oslanzi didn’t have her best stuff on the mound, but I thought it was really good that she kept fighting through it and fighting through it, hitting her spots,” Ottawa coach Adam Lewis said. “And then our defense, I thought, played pretty well behind her, so I think that’s probably the key there.”
In the top of the fourth, Ottawa recaptured the lead at 3-2, capitalizing on a couple Rock Falls errors. Harris led off the inning with a double just inside the left-field line to begin the rally, and junior utility Lily Nanouski grounded out to move Harris over to third, who then scored after an error on an attempt to throw her out. Freshman pitcher Maura Condon drew a walk in the next at-bat, then senior outfielder Makenna Chiaventone singled, and Condon came home after an error throwing to first.
“When we’re really energetic, we start winning,” Stehl said. “At the beginning of the game we were kind of slow, kind of quiet, but we started to get on rallies with two outs, so then it just kind of started us going, and we started winning.”
In the top of the fifth, with two outs in the inning, Nanouski singled to score Stehl, increasing the Pirates’ lead to 4-2.
“From a hitting standpoint, we were a lot more patient as the innings went on,” Lewis said. “And I think that’s what probably helped us score a few more runs late than we were scoring earlier.”
The Rockets answered in the bottom of the sixth, pulling within 4-3 after junior outfielder Savanna Fritz flew a single to center field, Johnson singled to center field, and an error on a throw-out attempt at second plated Fritz.
Down 4-3 in the top of the seventh, with one out already earned in the first two at-bats, it appeared a comeback might be brewing for Rock Falls. But Stehl crushed a two-run home run to center field with one out in the top of the seventh as the Pirates stretched the lead again.
“Normally, I get really nervous when I’m up there, but today, I just thought I was having fun. So my mind was clear,” Stehl said. “And I didn’t really think it was going over, if I’m being honest. I just hit it. Normally, I just swing at the first pitch.”
Lewis said he was relieved when he saw Stehl’s fly ball clear the fence.
“It was such a tight game, and they were just battling in their at-bats,” he said. “So it was nice to get a couple runs in and get some breathing room.”
Nanouski went the distance to pick up the win. Over seven innings, she allowed nine hits, three earned runs and one walk while striking out five.
Stehl and Harris each went 2 for 4 at the plate to lead Ottawa. Stehl had two RBIs and Harris had one.
Whiles took the loss after throwing a complete game. Over seven innings, she allowed 10 hits, five earned runs and one walk.
“I thought we played a very good game. That’s a very good caliber team, so I thought we fared very well in that game right there,” Rock Falls coach Steve Giddings said.
Ottawa fell in its other game in the triangular, 5-2 to Rockridge. Oslanzi (3 for 4), Harris (two RBIs) and Nanouski (two singles) led Ottawa in support of losing pitcher Condon (7 IP, 5 ER, 0 K).
The Pirates are now 4-3 for the season.