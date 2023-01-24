Competitive dance: Streatorettes, Pirate Poms, Fieldcrest dancing down to IHSA State this weekend

The Ottawa Pirate Poms dance team placed sixth at the Class 2A Washington Sectional, earning one of the sectional’s six qualifying 2A spots for this weekend’s IHSA Competitive Dance State Preliminaries to be held at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Ottawa will perform Friday at 12:03 p.m. hoping to advance to Saturday’s finals. The Pirate Poms include (left to right): in front - Macie Hart, Cabella DeBernardi, Melanie Stisser, Mia Abernathy, Mel Kaminski, Caroline Cooney, Natalie Dyche, and Sienna Banushi; in back - Kaylee Monroe, Maddie Anderson, Madi Theissen, Maggie Kidder, Bella Hart, Aubrey Maubach, Finley Gross, Lilly Samolitis, Maddie Kerestes, Maya Martin, Raygan Hatfill and Sophie Fernandez; and are coached by Alaina Weatherford (not pictured). (Provided by Ottawa High School)