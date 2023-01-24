Competitive dance: Streatorettes, Pirate Poms, Fieldcrest dancing down to IHSA State this weekend

A trio of Times-area competitive dance teams — from Ottawa, Fieldcrest and Streator high schools — have qualified for the upcoming IHSA State Preliminaries this coming Friday.StreatorThe Streatorettes dance team placed runner-up at the Class 1A Washington Sectional, earning one of the sectional’s six qualifying 1A spots for this weekend’s IHSA Competitive Dance State Preliminaries to be held at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Streator will perform Friday at 11:03 a.m. hoping to advance to Saturday’s finals. The varsity Streatorettes are (left to right): in front - Ky Coley, Kate Coley, Jotie Sliker; and in back - Emma Devera, Lexi Patterson, Olivia Willey, coach Payton Scott, Ella Park, Brooklyn Stillwell and Madyson Proud. (Provided by Streator High School)FieldcrestThe Fieldcrest dance team placed fourth at the Class 1A Washington Sectional, earning one of the sectional’s six qualifying 1A spots for this weekend’s IHSA Competitive Dance State Preliminaries to be held at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Fieldcrest will perform Friday at 2:17 p.m. hoping to advance to Saturday’s finals. The Fieldcrest team is (left to right): in front - Alannah Halley, Kayla Tutko, Morgan Gerdes, Bella Fortner; in middle - Lilly Baker, Allie Wiesenhofer, Emma Martyn, Emmie Wells; and in back - head coach Tina Fortner, manager Mia Kloske, assistant coach Natalie Fortner. (Provided by Fieldcrest High School)OttawaThe Ottawa Pirate Poms dance team placed sixth at the Class 2A Washington Sectional, earning one of the sectional’s six qualifying 2A spots for this weekend’s IHSA Competitive Dance State Preliminaries to be held at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Ottawa will perform Friday at 12:03 p.m. hoping to advance to Saturday’s finals. The Pirate Poms include (left to right): in front - Macie Hart, Cabella DeBernardi, Melanie Stisser, Mia Abernathy, Mel Kaminski, Caroline Cooney, Natalie Dyche, and Sienna Banushi; in back - Kaylee Monroe, Maddie Anderson, Madi Theissen, Maggie Kidder, Bella Hart, Aubrey Maubach, Finley Gross, Lilly Samolitis, Maddie Kerestes, Maya Martin, Raygan Hatfill and Sophie Fernandez; and are coached by Alaina Weatherford (not pictured). (Provided by Ottawa High School)