The 95th Tri-County Conference Boys Basketball Tournament — 2022 scores/schedule

A look at the 95th Tri-County Conference Boys Basketball Tournament — 2022

Saturday, January 22

At Henry-Senachwine High School

Game 1 — (8) Henry-Senachwine 69, (9) Lowpoint-Washburn 53

Monday, January 24

At Putnam County High School

Game 2 — (1) Midland vs. (8) Henry-Senachwine, 6 p.m.

Game 3 — (2) Seneca vs. (7) Woodland, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 25

Game 4 — (4) Marquette vs. (5) Dwight, 6 p.m.

Game 5 — (3) Putnam County vs. (6) Roanoke-Benson, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26

Game 6 — Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m.

Game 7 — Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 27

Game 8 — Loser of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6 p.m.

Game 9 — Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 5, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 28

Game 10 — Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 5 p.m. (consolation)

Game 11 — Loser of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 6:30 p.m. (third place)

Game 12 — Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 8 p.m. (championship)