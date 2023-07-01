Presenting the 2023 Times All-Area Baseball Team

We are proud to present The Times 2023 All-Area Baseball Team, as voted on by The Times Sports staff.
FIRST TEAM
Carson Baker, Serena, jr., P/IF
Baker batted .355 and scored 22 runs while going 4-1 on the mound with 3.10 ERA and 46 Ks in 29.1 innings for the Huskers.
He was a unanimous selection to the Little Ten All-Conference team. This is Baker’s first Times All-Area Team appearance.
Christian Benning, Streator, jr., IF/P
Benning hit .375 with four home runs, 41 RBIs and 26 runs scored for the Bulldogs. On the mound, he was 3-1 with a save and a 2.33 ERA, striking out 14 batters in 18 innings.
He was named to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team. Benning was an honorable mention Times All-Area Team pick as a sophomore.
Krew Bond, Marquette, sr., CF
Bond batted .444 with 14 doubles, three triples, four homers, 44 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 15 stolen bases for the Crusaders.
He was a unanimous selection to the All-Tri-County Conference first team. This is Bond’s first Times All-Area Team appearance.
Rylan Dorsey, Ottawa, sr., P/1B
Dorsey hit .283 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 23 RBIs, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases for the Pirates. He also went 2-3 with a save and posted a 3.88 ERA on the mound with 40 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings.
He was voted to the All-Interstate 8 first team. Dorsey was an honorable mention Times All-Area Team pick as a junior.
Paxton Giertz, Seneca, so., CF/P
Giertz batted .369 with 32 hits and an on-base percentage of .409 for the Fighting Irish. On the mound, he went 5-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.
He was a unanimous selection to the All-Tri-County Conference first team. Giertz was a second-team Times All-Area honoree as a freshman.
Payton Knoll, Ottawa, sr., P/OF
Knoll hit .294 with three doubles, a triple, 14 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 14 stolen bases for the Pirates. On the hill, he was 6-5 with a save and 3.18 ERA, while striking out 71 batters in 50 2/3 innings.
He was voted honorable mention to the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team. Knoll was also a Times All-Area Team first-team member as a junior.
Calvin Maierhofer, Seneca, sr., SS
Maierhofer batted .473 with 43 hits, 32 runs scored and a .538 on-base percentage as the leadoff batter for the Fighting Irish.
He was an All-Tri-County Conference second-team selection. This is Maierhofer’s first Times All-Area Team appearance.
Austin Marks, Sandwich, sr., CF
Marks batted .386 with a .514 on-base percentage, and 34 hits, seven doubles, two triples, three homers and 16 RBIs for the Indians.
He was voted to the All-Interstate 8 first team. This is the first Times All-Area Team appearance for Marks.
Joe Martin, Newark, sr., P/IF
On the mound, Martin posted 1.60 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 48 innings for the Norsemen. At the plate, he batted .452 with 38 hits, 33 RBIs, 26 runs scored and stole 20 bases.
He was a unanimous All-Little Ten Conference pick and was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 1A All-State team. Martin was a first-team Times All-Area pick as a sophomore and junior.
Logan Nelson, Marquette, sr., OF/P
Nelson hit .457 with 16 doubles, five triples, four homers, 30 RBIs, 41 runs scored and 11 stolen bases for the Crusaders. On the mound, he was 4-0 with two saves, a 1.15 ERA, and 35 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.
He was named the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team honoree. Nelson was a first-team Times All-Area selection as a sophomore and junior.
Parker Phillis, Streator, sr., IF/P
The Bulldogs’ leadoff hitter, Phillis batted .404 with 15 RBIs, 32 runs scored and stole 12 bases. On the bump, he went 3-2 with a save, striking out 33 batters in 28 innings.
He was named to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team. Phillis was a Times All-Area Team second-team member as a junior.
Aidan Thompson, Marquette, sr., P
Thompson recorded an outstanding 8-1 record with a sparkling 0.86 ERA for the Crusaders. In 48 2/3 innings pitched, he struck out 65 batters, walked 12 and allowed just 28 hits.
He was an All-Tri-County Conference second-team selection. Thompson was a Times All-Area Team second-team member as a junior.
Taylor Waldron, Marquette, sr., P/DH
Waldron went 6-1 with a save and a 1.58 ERA for the Crusaders. In 44 1/3 innings of work, he fanned 81 batters, walked 13 and gave up just 21 hits. He hit .459 with two doubles and seven RBIs.
He was voted the Tri-County Conference Pitcher of the Year, a unanimous TCC first-team pick, and named The Times Baseball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Waldron was a Times All-Area Team first-teamer as a junior and second-teamer as a sophomore.
Adam Williamson, Streator, sr., P/IF: Williamson batted .388 with a homer, 30 RBIs, 30 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases for the Bulldogs. On the mound, he went 5-4 with a 2.61 ERA and struck out 78 batters in 64 1/3 innings.
He was named to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team. Williamson was a Times All-Area first-team member as a junior and an honorable-mention selection as a sophomore.
SECOND TEAM
Julian Alexander, Ottawa, so., OF.
Ryan Chamberlain, Ottawa, sr., IF.
• Casey Clennon, Seneca, jr., 1B/P.
• Tommy Durdan, Marquette, sr., 2B.
• Brady Grabowski, Streator, sr., OF.
• Jake Hagie, Streator, so., P.
• Jordan Heider, Fieldcrest, so., IF/P.
• Tucker Hill, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, jr., P/IF.
• Jake Kruser, Newark, sr., C/P.
• Justin Lee, Somonauk, sr., P/C.
• Landon Muntz, Streator, jr., IF/P.
• Alec Novotney, Marquette, fr., SS.
• Broc Slais, Somonauk, sr., P/OF.
• Hudson Stafford, Serena, sr., OF.
HONORABLE MENTION
• Coleton Eade, Somonauk, sr., 1B/P.
• Carter Ewing, WFC, sr., SS/P.
• Tanner Faivre, Serena, jr., SS/P.
• Cam Figgins, Serena, sr., P/IF.
• Huston Hart, Ottawa, jr., SS.
• Chance Lange, Sandwich, jr., P/SS.
• Cole Martin, Streator, sr., OF.
• Sam Mitre, Marquette, so., 1B.
• Hunter Pavia, Sandwich, sr., P/OF.
• Tyler Serna, Fieldcrest, so., P/C.
• Mason Sterling, WFC, sr., 3B/P.
• Carson Zellers, Marquette, jr., 3B/P.