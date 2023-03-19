March 19, 2023
Wrestling: Presenting The Times 2023 Boys and Girls Wrestling All-Area Team

We are proud to present 30 of the best young wrestlers from across The Times area, including representatives from Seneca, Ottawa, Sandwich, Streator and Somonauk.

FIRST TEAM

Ivan Munoz, Ottawa, jr., 106

Posted a 35-7 record and placed sixth at the Class 2A State Finals with a 3-3 mark in Champaign after placing third at both the Rochelle Sectional and Sterling Regional.

Nick Pollett, Streator, jr., 106

Posted a 31-8 record and won the Bulldogs Team MVP award after winning titles in tournaments hosted by Clinton, Walther Christian and Kewanee, missed a sectional berth with a 2A regional blood-round defeat.

Ethan Othon, Seneca, fr., 113

Posted a 42-11 record and scored third-place finishes in both the 1A Reed-Custer Regional and Coal City Sectional to become the third freshman state qualifier in school history.

Ashlyn Strenz, Sandwich, jr., 115

Posted a 25-16 record, was runner-up at the Geneseo Sectional and scored a fourth-place finish at the IHSA State Finals in Bloomington. The Times 2023 Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Tommy Milton, Seneca, so., 120

Posted a 26-18 record and was honorable mention on the state rankings for much of the season before seeing his season halted by injury.

Kadin Kern, Sandwich, jr., 126

Posted a 32-8 record and made the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Oregon Sectional after a runner-up placing at the Plano Regional.

Sammie Greisen, Seneca, fr., 130

Posted a 24-15 combined record in competition against both girls and boys, was champion of the Ottawa Girls Invitational and Oregon Tournament and used a fourth-place sectional finish to qualify for the IHSA State Finals, where she won two bouts.

Miles Corder, Sandwich, jr., 132

Posted a 41-11 record, including two wins at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional after finishing runner-up at the Plano Regional.

Nate Othon, Seneca, jr., 145

Posted a 36-13 record with tournament championships at tournaments hosted by Reed-Custer and Riverdale before a fourth-place 1A regional finish.

Nolan Bobee, Sandwich, sr., 152

Posted a 33-17 record and qualified for sectionals by capturing a championship at the Class 1A Plano Regional.

Asher Hamby, Seneca, jr., 160

Posted a 39-8 record, finished first at the Irish Invitational, made sectionals as an alternate and used that second chance to place third at the 1A Coal City Sectional and qualify for state.

Collin Wright, Seneca, sr., 170

Posted a 41-14 record, was runner-up at the Irish Invitational, recorded 122 takedowns on his way to third-place finishes at both regionals and sectionals for a Class 1A State berth.

Bryce Decker, Sandwich, sr., 170

Posted a 37-15 record and finished just win short of qualifying for state, losing in the blood round of the Class 1A Oregon Sectional.

Chris Peura, Seneca, jr., 195

Posted a 46-10 record, a new school record for wins while tying the pins record with 35, Peura was a champion at the Irish Invitational, the Riverdale tournament, placed second in both regionals and sectionals on his way to a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A State Finals. The Times 2023 Boys Wrestler of the Year.

Charles Medrow, Ottawa, sr., 220

Posted a 31-9 record and recorded three wins at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional after a third-place finish at the Sterling Regional.

Juliana Thrush, Ottawa, fr., 235

Posted a 20-12 record, including two wins at the IHSA State Finals after bringing home the Geneseo Sectional championship.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ana Sheptenko, Ottawa, sr., 100

Isabel Gwaltney, Streator, fr., 105

Akiesha Bermudo, Ottawa, jr., 105

Kyler Hahn, Seneca, sr., 106

Dallas Harmon, Ottawa, fr., 113

Aiden Rowan, Somonauk, sr., 126

Nico Stanfill, Ottawa, sr., 132

Nick Grant, Seneca, so., 132

Sy Smith, Sandwich, jr., 138

Malachi Snyder, Ottawa, jr., 138

Marek Duffy, Ottawa, jr., 145

Josh Lehman, Sandwich, so., 160

Shelby Rank, Ottawa, jr., 190

Aiden Wood, Seneca, sr., 285