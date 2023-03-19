Wrestling: Presenting The Times 2023 Boys and Girls Wrestling All-Area Team

We are proud to present 30 of the best young wrestlers from across The Times area, including representatives from Seneca, Ottawa, Sandwich, Streator and Somonauk.
FIRST TEAM
Ivan Munoz, Ottawa, jr., 106
Posted a 35-7 record and placed sixth at the Class 2A State Finals with a 3-3 mark in Champaign after placing third at both the Rochelle Sectional and Sterling Regional.
Nick Pollett, Streator, jr., 106
Posted a 31-8 record and won the Bulldogs Team MVP award after winning titles in tournaments hosted by Clinton, Walther Christian and Kewanee, missed a sectional berth with a 2A regional blood-round defeat.
Ethan Othon, Seneca, fr., 113
Posted a 42-11 record and scored third-place finishes in both the 1A Reed-Custer Regional and Coal City Sectional to become the third freshman state qualifier in school history.
Ashlyn Strenz, Sandwich, jr., 115
Posted a 25-16 record, was runner-up at the Geneseo Sectional and scored a fourth-place finish at the IHSA State Finals in Bloomington. The Times 2023 Girls Wrestler of the Year.
Tommy Milton, Seneca, so., 120
Posted a 26-18 record and was honorable mention on the state rankings for much of the season before seeing his season halted by injury.
Kadin Kern, Sandwich, jr., 126
Posted a 32-8 record and made the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Oregon Sectional after a runner-up placing at the Plano Regional.
Sammie Greisen, Seneca, fr., 130
Posted a 24-15 combined record in competition against both girls and boys, was champion of the Ottawa Girls Invitational and Oregon Tournament and used a fourth-place sectional finish to qualify for the IHSA State Finals, where she won two bouts.
Miles Corder, Sandwich, jr., 132
Posted a 41-11 record, including two wins at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional after finishing runner-up at the Plano Regional.
Nate Othon, Seneca, jr., 145
Posted a 36-13 record with tournament championships at tournaments hosted by Reed-Custer and Riverdale before a fourth-place 1A regional finish.
Nolan Bobee, Sandwich, sr., 152
Posted a 33-17 record and qualified for sectionals by capturing a championship at the Class 1A Plano Regional.
Asher Hamby, Seneca, jr., 160
Posted a 39-8 record, finished first at the Irish Invitational, made sectionals as an alternate and used that second chance to place third at the 1A Coal City Sectional and qualify for state.
Collin Wright, Seneca, sr., 170
Posted a 41-14 record, was runner-up at the Irish Invitational, recorded 122 takedowns on his way to third-place finishes at both regionals and sectionals for a Class 1A State berth.
Bryce Decker, Sandwich, sr., 170
Posted a 37-15 record and finished just win short of qualifying for state, losing in the blood round of the Class 1A Oregon Sectional.
Chris Peura, Seneca, jr., 195
Posted a 46-10 record, a new school record for wins while tying the pins record with 35, Peura was a champion at the Irish Invitational, the Riverdale tournament, placed second in both regionals and sectionals on his way to a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A State Finals. The Times 2023 Boys Wrestler of the Year.
Charles Medrow, Ottawa, sr., 220
Posted a 31-9 record and recorded three wins at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional after a third-place finish at the Sterling Regional.
Juliana Thrush, Ottawa, fr., 235
Posted a 20-12 record, including two wins at the IHSA State Finals after bringing home the Geneseo Sectional championship.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ana Sheptenko, Ottawa, sr., 100
Isabel Gwaltney, Streator, fr., 105
Akiesha Bermudo, Ottawa, jr., 105
Kyler Hahn, Seneca, sr., 106
Dallas Harmon, Ottawa, fr., 113
Aiden Rowan, Somonauk, sr., 126
Nico Stanfill, Ottawa, sr., 132
Nick Grant, Seneca, so., 132
Sy Smith, Sandwich, jr., 138
Malachi Snyder, Ottawa, jr., 138
Marek Duffy, Ottawa, jr., 145
Josh Lehman, Sandwich, so., 160
Shelby Rank, Ottawa, jr., 190
Aiden Wood, Seneca, sr., 285