Girls basketball: Seneca’s Kennedy Hartwig voted Tri-County Conference MVP

Seneca senior Kennedy Hartwig was voted the Tri-County Conference MVP.

She was selected unanimously to the All-TCC First Team along with Putnam County junior Ava Hatton, Marquette junior Lilly Craig and Roanoke-Benson senior Lexi Weldron. R-B freshman Brianna Harms rounded out the first team.

Putnam County senior Gracie Ciucci and Henry-Senachwine sophomore Kaitlyn Anderson were named to the second team along with Midland’s Sophie Milloy, Roanoke-Benson’s Maggie Luginbuhl and Dwight’s Kassy Kodat.

Marquette sophomore Avery Durdan, Seneca sophomore’s Alyssa Zellers and Ella Sterling, Putnam County junior Gabby Doyle and Dwight’s Mikayla Bregin made up the third team.