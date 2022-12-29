Boys basketball: 2022 Marquette Christmas Tournament at a glance, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

A look at the Marquette Christmas Tournament at Marquette Academy High School
December 26-29, 2022
—
Monday, December 26
Game 1 — (5) Serena 61, Dwight 54
Game 2 — (4) Lexington 66, Somonauk 40
Game 3 — Hall, 62, (8) St. Bede 50
Game 4 — (1) Seneca 80, Indian Creek 31
Game 5 — (6) Reed-Custer 63, Flanagan-Cornell 38
Game 6 — Wilmington 55, (3) Putnam County 44
Game 7 — (2) Marquette Academy 77, Woodland 38
Game 8 — Earlville 70, (7) Gardner-South Wilmington 48
Tuesday, December 27
Game 9 — Dwight 64, Somonauk 51
Game 10 — (8) St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50
Game 11 — (3) Putnam County 62, Flanagan-Cornell 38
Game 12 — Woodland 43, (7) Gardner-South Wilmington 41
Game 13 — (5) Serena 63, (4) Lexington 62 (2 OT)
Game 14 — (1) Seneca 66, Hall 44
Game 15 — (6) Reed-Custer 48, Wilmington 38
Game 16 — (2) Marquette Academy 55, Earlville 46
Wednesday, December 28
Game 17 — Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68
Game 18 — Flanagan-Cornell 42, (7) Gardner-South Wilmington 32
Game 19 — Dwight 69, (8) St. Bede 68
Game 20 — (3) Putnam County 46, Woodland 35
Game 21 — (4) Lexington 59, Hall 41
Game 22 — Wilmington 50, Earlville 44
Game 23 — (1) Seneca 58, (5) Serena 57
Game 24 — (2) Marquette Academy 69, (6) Reed-Custer 57
Thursday, December 29
Game 25 — Somonauk vs. (7) Gardner-South Wilmington, 9 a.m. (15th place)
Game 26 — Indian Creek vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 10:30 a.m. (13th place)
Game 27 — (8) St. Bede vs. Woodland, 12 p.m. (11th place)
Game 28 — Dwight vs. (3) Putnam County, 1:30 p.m. (Consolation title, 9th place)
Game 29 — Hall vs. Earlville, 3:30 p.m. (7th place)
Game 30 — (4) Lexington vs. Wilmington, 5 p.m. (5th place)
Game 31 — (5) Serena vs. (6) Reed-Custer, 6:30 p.m. (3rd place)
Game 32 — (1) Seneca vs. (2) Marquette Academy, 8 p.m. (Championship)