Arbor Day Foundation names Ottawa a 2023 Tree City USA

Ottawa was named a 2023 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. Ottawa has been recognized since 1999, commemorating its 25 anniversary of this prestigious recognition. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation on April 26.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Ottawa are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and extreme heat and flooding. Ottawa is doing its part to address these challenges for residents both now and in the future.