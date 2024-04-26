LCEMA Director Fred Moore receives prestigious award

La Salle County EMA director Fred Moore (right), shown addressing the La Salle County Board, has won the O.D. Troutman Award for his dedication, professionalism and commitment to his agency. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Fred Moore, director of the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, has been awarded the prestigious O.D. Troutman Outstanding Service to Emergency Management Award, the agency announced Friday.

The honor – named for O.D. Troutman, a trailblazer in the field of emergency management – is presented by the Illinois Emergency Services Management Association to individuals who exemplify dedication, professionalism and promotion of emergency management principles within their agency. It signifies the highest level of achievement in the industry.

His nomination from La Salle County Board member Ray Gatza and recognition at the ceremony cited Moore’s “exemplary service” and “profound dedication to his agency” throughout his two years with the local agency, with his “strategic initiatives, innovative solutions and collaborative approach … significantly contributing to the preparedness and response capabilities of La Salle County.”

Moore humbly attributes the achievement to the invaluable contributions of Deputy Directors Corban Flynn and the exceptional volunteers associated with the agency.

“I look forward to continue to collaborate with the agency’s staff, volunteers, response partners and the county board to further enhance the agency’s capabilities and provide better resources for effectively addressing future incidents,” Moore said. “The EMA department is involved with more than just weather.

“Because federal disaster funding is becoming harder to get, we like to educate people on preparedness topics and build resiliency within the communities; and with the increasingly delicate global order, cybersecurity risks, migration and a national rise in domestic terrorism threats, it is time to continue to improve the agency’s response capabilities to meet the county’s future needs.”