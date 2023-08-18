1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Ottawa

A driver of an SUV died Friday morning following a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound near the Route 71 Ottawa exit.

A collision occurred at about 9:45 a.m. as vehicles merged from two lanes into a single lane at the entrance of a construction zone, according to a news release from the Ottawa Fire Department. The SUV bore the impact of the collision and flipped roughly four times before finally settling in a field next to the road, the fire department said.

An Illinois State Police Trooper was the first to the scene and found the SUV driver unconscious and without a pulse, prompting him to initiate CPR. Ottawa firefighters arrived and continued providing care to the victim, who was pronounced dead. The identify of the driver was not released, pending notification of his family.

A truck-tractor semi-trailer and car were two other vehicles involved. The driver of the semi and the three occupants of the car were uninjured, the Ottawa Fire Department said. A delivery van also was involved in the crash, but it had minimal damage and caused no injuries.

Cleanup was required in the westbound lanes, leading to a diversion of traffic from the interstate. Ottawa firefighters remained on-site to aid the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police, with the final unit leaving at 11:50 a.m. The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

The Ottawa Fire Department urges caution for all motorists using Interstate 80 near the construction zone at the Fox River bridge and suggests exploring alternative travel options whenever feasible.

The Marseilles Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.