Beep baseball coming to Streator

A beep baseball game against the Chicago Comets is scheduled at noon Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Streator Northlawn baseball field, 202 E. First St., enter from Bloomington Street.

The Streator Hardscrabble Lions Club is presenting the game.

Beep baseball is a modified version of conventional baseball for blind and visually impaired athletes. It is played with specially adapted equipment that allows balls to beep and bases to buzz.

Opponents of the Chicago Comets will be blindfolded when batting and fielding.

The public is invited to bring a lawn chair and watch the game.