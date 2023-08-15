Livingston County residents to receive new voter registration cards

Registered voters in Livingston County will be receiving new voter registration cards (yellow postcards) during the next couple of weeks.

As required by law, the County Clerk’s office is in the process of completing a purge of Livingston County voters. County Clerk Kristy Masching said a purge is done to help maintain voter registrations by keeping them current and up-to-date, to eliminate voters that are deceased, or have moved from Livingston County.

Masching urges voters to check their voter’s card and familiarize themselves with their districts and polling locations, as some changes may have occurred. Voters should sign their new card and destroy the old card.

Masching is asking for voter’s assistance in returning voter registration cards delivered to individuals that no longer live at the address where the card was delivered. Should a household receive a voter ID card for a member of their family or for an individual that once resided at that address, but no longer does, mark on the voter ID card “NOT AT THIS ADDRESS.” If you know the address where the individual has moved to, place that on the card too. Place the card in the mail to be returned to the County Clerk’s office. No additional postage is required. It is important these cards be returned to the clerk’s office and not just destroyed, nor should they be given to the person listed on the card that does not live in that household. If the addressee on the card is deceased, notify the County Clerk’s office in writing. The sole purpose of a purge is to have correct voter data for the election process.

Also, if an individual’s address has been changed by municipality or post office action, inform the County Clerk’s office of said changes. Masching said if a person had a Rural Route Box number that was changed by 911 addressing but their new voter card reflects an incorrect address her office needs to be informed.

The new cards will be mailed Friday, Aug. 18. Registered voters who do not receive a voter’s card by the first week in September should notify the County Clerk’s office at 815-844-2006.

Masching would like to reiterate the importance to change voter registration information whenever a person changes their name or moves, even if the move is across the street. If the address or name change is not made in a timely fashion before an election is held, the voter may be prohibited from voting a full ballot.

Masching noted the next election will be the General Primary on March 19. If an individual is not registered to vote, now is the time to do so. Registration may be done in the County Clerk’s office 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information regarding registration qualifications call the County Clerk’s office at 815-844-2006. Go to www.livingstoncountyil.gov (County Services, County Clerk, Elections) for online registration and additional election information.