Streator to apply for $185,000 grant to improve Marilla Park pond

The city of Streator is seeking a state grant to improve the pond area of Marilla Park for fishing and ice skating.

The city is asking for $185,000 of the $205,000 project in an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant application.

The project will utilize gabion baskets on the south side of the pond to reinforce the bank and create a paved area that will allow for disabled residents, as well as ice skaters to have easy access to the water. Regardless if the city receives a grant, the Lions Club plans to install gabion baskets and pave the first 40 feet from the bridge later this summer.

The city also plans to construct two picnic and ice skating shelters on the south side of the pond.

This is the third time the city is requesting funding for the Marilla Park project. Its grant application has been rejected the previous two times.

Streator Park Board President Gary Wheeler said on Wednesday that Streator High School instructor David Taylor told him there was leftover wood from the picnic shelter construction in May, and there may be an opportunity to create a small shelter near the pond, but this was just an idea at this point.

The Streator City Council and the Park Board will come together with other key players in the city 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, for a strategic planning meeting regarding the city’s parks and open spaces. A location for the meeting has not been determined. A survey will be sent out to resident stakeholders to provide information heading into the meeting. Wheeler said the strategic meeting will look at what’s working, what isn’t and what the city’s needs are regarding its parks.

The idea of having a strategic plan in place is to provide city staff with ready-made project ideas for when grant opportunities become available, Wheeler said.

Mayor Tara Bedei said any resident interested in sharing ideas regarding a strategic plan for the city’s parks can email her at mayor@cityofstreator.org.