La Salle County police reports: August 9, 2023

Jason Urbanski, 48, of La Salle, was charged with unlawful operation of certain motorized vehicles after driving an all-terrain vehicle at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday within Rotary Park and Prairie Lake.

Regan Dergance, 31, of Peru, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) following a traffic stop at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth and Pulaski streets in Peru.

Aquilino Rodriguez Gonzalez, 40, of Chicago, was charged by La Salle police with driving while suspended and suspended registration at 11:21 a.m. Monday at Second and Joliet streets.

Amber V. Flack, 27, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (petition to revoke probation) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the La Salle Police Department.

Erik D. Keen, 45, homeless, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Third Street.

Ashley L. Turano, 40, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Monday at 301 W. Lafayette St.

Mandy S. Kolls, 43, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Monday at 604 W. Main St.

Christopher G. Leone, 44, homeless, was charged by Ottawa police with theft Tuesday at 812 La Salle St.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.