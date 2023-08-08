La Salle County police reports: August 8, 2023

Brandon Humm, 41, of Earlville, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 9:17 a.m. Friday at 13th Avenue and Washington Street.
Trevor J. Vihnanek, 21, of Plainfield, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 1:57 a.m. Sunday at Meriden and East Main streets.
Christian Hill, 24, of Creve Coeur, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI, improper lane use and no insurance Sunday at Woodward Memorial Drive and Albin Stevens Drive.
Stacy Tucker, 51, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI and improper lane use Sunday in the 1400 block of Route 71.
Barry Carver, 64, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with disorderly conduct Friday at his residence.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.